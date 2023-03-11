Five out but duo could return as Sheffield Wednesday visit Portsmouth

Portsmouth have five players out injured as they play host to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, but could be boosted by the return of two players.

The Owls have four absentees of their own with Ben Heneghan (knee) out for the season, Michael Ihiekwe (knee) still making progress and both Callum Paterson (muscle) and Mallik Wilks (calf) a couple of weeks away from returning to action – but that’s not changed much in recent weeks.

For this weekend’s hosts they’re still dealing with the recent news that midfielder, Ronan Curtis, will play no further part in the 2022/23 campaign, however Jay Mingi and Josh Oluwayemi could both feature at Fratton Park this afternoon.

An update on their official club website today today, “Ronan Curtis will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury, with Jayden Reid (knee) the other long-term absentee.

“Marlon Pack (knee), Clark Robertson (hip) and Zak Swanson (groin) are all still absent, but Jay Mingi could return following a knee problem and Josh Oluwayemi has recovered from illness.”

