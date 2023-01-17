‘Fingers crossed’ on injuries to Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Reece James

Depending on the type of injury, Wednesday have a policy of waiting on delivering a prognosis, preferring to allow any issue to ‘settle down’ before discussing a potential timescale of any period out.
Byers went down with a cut to his foot and James’ ankle buckled while defending a late Chairboys cross.
Speaking in the moments after the Owls’ battling 1-0 win, match-winner Will Vaulks spoke positively of their demeanour in the changing room post-match.
“I’ve just seen the two of them in there and fingers crossed they’re not too bad,” Vaulks said hopefully.
“The stretchers can make everyone panic but as I say, hopefully it’s not too bad for them. They’re both massive players for us.
“Losing George just before half-time was a blow but Tyreeq came in and did well and Reece again, the way he did the injury was defending brilliantly.
“Hopefully they’ll both be alright, fingers crossed.”
Midfield maestro Byers has been a remarkable performer in recent weeks as has James, whose issue appeared to be more serious and poses further questions over the strength in depth in defence given injuries to Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe – and the exit of Mark McGuinness.
Owls boss Darren Moore maintained that the double injury hit would not spark a knee-jerk reaction in the transfer market and that the wait is on for ‘the right targets’.