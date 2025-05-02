Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday modern hero Fernando Forestieri has made clear his hopes over his immediate future after he made his return to Hillsborough on Friday night.

The enigmatic attacker, who scored 40 goals and claimed 17 assists in a whirlwind 134-appearance stint with the Owls, left the club in 2020 before signing with Italian side Udinese. Two years putting up a remarkable tally of 75 direct goal contributions in 72 matches with Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim followed before he left the club last year.

His time with Wednesday was a memorable one, taking his place as the star man in a side that achieved back-to-back Championship play-off campaigns and earning the adulation of the Owls fan base. Glory - and controversy - reigned throughout.

The Argentina-born Italy youth cap made his return to Hillsborough in a charity match staged on Friday evening in aid of the Youth Cancer Trust. A legends side including Forestieri, Ross Wallace, Daniel Pudil and Lee Bullen won 10-7.

“I am so happy to be at the stadium and I love it,” Forestieri told club media ahead of the game. “It was a long time ago (since he was last at Hillsborough) and I remember the good moments as well as the bad moments, but in my heart it is always the fans and the good moments I had here.

Fernando Forestieri celebrates in front iof the Sheffield Wednesday fans. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Forestieri’s two play-off memories of Hillsborough are conflicting in nature; a star turn in a 2-0 win over Brighton that set Hillsborough to maximum volume and Wednesday on their course to Wembley - and a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town in which the now 35-year-old missed a penalty to see them hurtle out at the semi-final stage.

“Against Brighton, I remember this, a good moment,” he said. “OK I missed the penalty here and that is a shame, but it is part of football. If I want to pick one good moment, it would be that against Brighton, we played an amazing game. This week we spoke a lot, with Rossco and Danny Pudil. I really love them and how they play is amazing, but the people they are, so good. We have a very good relationship and we miss each other.

“Always I say thank you to the fans. The first time I came here they support me and the team of course, but really I have a special feeling for the fans because we have a link. I feel they love me and really I love the club and these fans.”

His last game came as far back as June last year but the former Wednesday man is targeting a return to English football for his next move. With 204 total appearances at Championship level - he signed for the Owls from Watford - the free agent is hopeful of a return to the second tier, or League One.

“I am training hard,” he said. “I played in Italy, in Serie A, and then in Malaysia. Now I am back and I am training and looking for a team. Let’s see what happens, I am looking for a team in the Championship or League One or whatever. I keep training and let’s see if I can find a team. If it is here (England) it is better, but if not I need to look at the options.”

