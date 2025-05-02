Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has been holding one-on-one feedback sessions with his players as the Owls prepare for their final match of the season away at Watford this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the campaign drawing to a close, Röhl is keen to ensure his squad finishes on a high while also focusing on individual development. The Owls boss revealed he has been taking time to speak with certain players, providing targeted feedback to help them progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the season Röhl has turned to a folder containing self-penned notes for improvement, with pointers believed to range from recruitment to player and squad management. And now, in end-of-campaign briefings with individual players, he told The Star he has welcomed the feedback of those who have worked with him.

"I took some players and showed them some things that I thought was important for the next step for them," Röhl said. "I think if you ask every player, each one will have a different point for feedback. It is not necessary to speak with everyone, but I tried to ask some questions, and it was great to get some feedback from the physios, from the coaches, and all these things."

While gathering feedback from various sources is a valuable exercise for Röhl, he emphasised the importance of selectively in his approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to take your parts out of the feedback," he explained. "I am convinced you cannot take every feedback and change everything. If you ask 10 players, you will get 11 opinions, but this is important to be open-minded, you need this mirror sometimes. Then you must decide as a manager which parts you take more, which parts influence your strategy in the future a bit more than other things."

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sporting director question hangs over Sheffield Wednesday after rival boss outburst