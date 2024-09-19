Fernando Forestieri back in England as ex-Sheffield Wednesday man trains for fitness
Forestieri was a popular figure during his early time at Hillsborough, playing a huge role in their push for the Premier League prior to his departure as a free agent in 2020. Since then he has played for Udinese and Johor Darul Ta'zim, with his time at the latter resulting in a pretty ridiculous return of 75 goals and assists in 72 matches.
He’s got three in three this season so far, but hasn’t played since June and is currently on the road to recovery as he looks to get back out there for his Malaysian club, with whom he signed a contract until 2025 earlier this year.
Part of that recovery process has seen him pitch up at one of his former clubs, Watford, with their social media confirming that he’s been training with their youth side in his bid to get where he needs to be in order to return to the field of play.
Accompanying a photo of him back in Watford colours, the club said on Twitter, “Fernando Forestieri was at London Colney this week training with the U21s as he builds match fitness.”
Forestieri played fewer games for the Hornets than he did for the Owls, however it was at Vicarage Road where he managed to play his part in a promotion to the top-flight, helping them achieve that feat in the 2014/15 campaign.
