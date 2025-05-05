Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the eternal struggle of so many Sheffield Wednesday managers in their 25-year post-Premier League existence. The toeing of the line between what is expected of the club - and what its circumstances allow to be realistic.

Since the rabid and rule-offending spending spree of Dejphon Chansiri’s early years as Owls ownership, the funding available to Wednesday managers has never been truly conducive to a promotion push at Championship level. For a club of its size, history and fan ambition - in the age of parachute payments and big-budget, highly-sophisticated off-field structure - there’s something of a difference between where many feel the club should be operating and what is realistic with the current structures in place.

A 12th-place finish this season came with the context of a flirtation with the play-off places and subsequently delivered a shade of disappointment. But for a club that has finished in the top half of the second tier table only six times in the last 25 years, it’s an achievement.

Where Wednesday truly fit in the wage expenditure table is lost in the balance sheets and while the workings of renowned data website Transfermarkt are a long way from gospel, the suggestion is that their squad value is among the lowest in the Championship. That number will drop a hell of a lot lower once Premier League loanees James Beadle and Shea Charles are removed from the sum. All is looking uncertain for now but one thing seems sure, there’s a great deal of work to be done this summer and beyond if they are to match or surpass this season’s finish.

“I felt not so much pressure,” Röhl said on his experience of fan expectation at S6. “I'll be honest, sometimes in the home games there is sometimes a little bit, but this is normal. When you have worked for Munich, you know fans want entertainment, they want to score, they want to win games, all these things we have to take. But all in, it is a good atmosphere and I never had the feeling there was a big gap between the fans and the team, it was more togetherness. That helps massively.

“The good thing is that I understand the fans because I always want to improve and make next steps and next steps. For sure, for me, if we cannot go forward and we can just go side wards or backwards I am also disappointed. This is the reason I understand them. To continue in this way it is the most important key, if it is possible in the future we will be in a good way.”

