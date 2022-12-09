The Owls can go top of the league with a win down in Devon

Sheffield Wednesday’s quest for the Championship takes them down to Devon this weekend. The Owls are in third place, just two points from table toppers Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday are unbeaten in eight league matches and are without defeat since the beginning of October. Last time out they drew 0-0 at playoff hopefuls Derby County.

Opponents Exeter City will have playoff ambitions of their own. They currently sit in mid-table, five points off a playoff spot.

In their last match, the Grecians drew 0-0 away at Morecambe. In one of their most recent home games, they defeated Peterborough United 3-2.

Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Exeter kicks off at 3pm on Saturday December 10. Here’s how you can catch the highlights of the Devon trip.

How to watch highlights

If you're already in contract with another provider then you can also sign up to access Sky Sports through a Now TV membership