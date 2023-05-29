Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday's new play-off hero gives big contract update

Sheffield Wednesday hero, Liam Palmer, has confirmed that he will definitely be at Hillsborough next season.

The Owls defender, who played in three different positions during Monday’s play-off final victory, was due to see his contract at the club expire at the end of the season, but he’s now confirmed to The Star that an option has been triggered that will see him remain with his boyhood club beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking with his winners medal around his back, the 31-year-old said, “I’ve played enough games this season to trigger a clause in that contract, that happened after the Forest Green game so that’s already set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ll sit down hopefully with the manager and Chairman and look for a few years - but I’m more than happy to represent this club for as long my legs will carry me and as long as they’ll carry me.”

Wednesday won the game 1-0 and booked their spot in next season’s Championship.