Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday's new play-off hero gives big contract update

Sheffield Wednesday hero, Liam Palmer, has confirmed that he will definitely be at Hillsborough next season.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th May 2023, 19:59 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:59 BST

The Owls defender, who played in three different positions during Monday’s play-off final victory, was due to see his contract at the club expire at the end of the season, but he’s now confirmed to The Star that an option has been triggered that will see him remain with his boyhood club beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking with his winners medal around his back, the 31-year-old said, “I’ve played enough games this season to trigger a clause in that contract, that happened after the Forest Green game so that’s already set.

“I think we’ll sit down hopefully with the manager and Chairman and look for a few years - but I’m more than happy to represent this club for as long my legs will carry me and as long as they’ll carry me.”

Wednesday won the game 1-0 and booked their spot in next season’s Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
