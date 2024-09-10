Exciting Sheffield Wednesday youngster lands call-up for international tournament

Exciting Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Caelan Cadamarteri, has been handed a call-up to Scotland’s U16s.

The 14-year-old has stepped up into the Owls’ U18s this season, doing so flawlessly after picking up a number of goals and assists already despite the age difference, and he is seen as one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy at present.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed elsewhere, of course, with the teenager having already spent time with the England youth setup, however it is the Scottish national team that are working the hardest to have him on board and he’s already got himself a couple of goals in their colours as well.

Cadamarteri qualifies to play for Scotland, unlike his brother, because it was actually where he was born during his dad’s (Danny) days at Dundee United between 2009 and 2011, and it’s no surprise that the SFA have moved quickly to get him on board given his scoring record in blue and white at youth level.

The latest call-up sees him named in their U16 side for a tournament in Spain later this month, with two games set to take place at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, the same place where the Owls spent preseason under Xisco Munoz not too long back.

First up will be a game against the Faroe Islands on September 18th at 4pm, and then a few days later they’ll be back at the same venue to take on either Indonesia or Switzerland on September 21st - the time for that one is yet to be confirmed.

Cadamarteri is one of only two players in the squad that aren’t currently plying their trade in Scotland, with the other being Manchester United youngster, Harlem McLaughlin.