Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans wanted to know one specific detail after Di’Shon Bernard’s new contract was announced...

Wednesdayites were left delighted on Thursday afternoon after it was confirmed that the 23-year-old had committed his future to Hillsborough, but as is always the case with the Owls there were no details with regards to how long he’d opted to sign for.

The hope was that, after only signing a one-year deal this time last year, Bernard would pen a lengthy contract at S6 as Danny Röhl looks to move them forward, and it has since been revealed that he has actually signed for the exact same length of time as his manager - meaning that he’s on board until 2027.

News of a long-term deal will come as an even bigger boost for fans as they revel in some fantastic business that has been done by Dejphon Chansiri, Röhl and Kevin Beadell over the summer, and with a few weeks left until the season starts it’s not thought that they’re looking to wrap up their dealings anytime soon.

The team jet out to Germany today to begin their second - and final - preseason camp ahead of the commencement of the 2024/25 campaign, and Bernard is set to be on that flight as he looks to slot straight back into the group following his huge role in their great escape last time out.

With plenty of interest elsewhere on the back of some fine Championship outings in 2023/24, securing the former Manchester United man’s signature is seen as another coup for Wednesday’s recruitment, and the hope is that he’s just going to keep getting better.