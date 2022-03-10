Roger Johnson, who played 17 times for the Owls on loan from Wolves in the 2013/14 season, injured his knee in training during his time with Charlton Athletic. It is claimed that after an operation at Williams’ Fortius Clinic in London the injury became infected and required further surgery weeks later.

Now 38 and a first team coach at non-league Bromley, the former Premier League defender has filed against the world-renowned surgeon who carried out the operation, Andy Williams, who counts Virgil van Dijk, Danny Ings and Callum Wilson among his other clients.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Roger Johnson (right) is suing a renowned knee surgeon after undergoing a 2017 procedure.

Johnson counts Cardiff City, West Ham United and Birmingham City among his other former clubs. Months after his knee issue at Charlton he was released and dropped into non-league with the club he now works at, retiring in 2019 aged 36.

Documents submitted to London’s High Court show that Johnson is suing the surgeon for £1m, although a further claim against the clinic has now been dropped.

It is claimed Williams ‘failed to recognise the damage caused by the surgery’ and that he showed ‘negligence’, claims Williams and his legal team strenuously deny.

The papers, submitted to London’s High Court and revealed last month, also show Johnson has suffered anxiety and depression since the decline of his career.