Huddersfield Town have released two of their former Sheffield Wednesday players in a big clearout at the club.

The Terriers confirmed their retained list on Friday, announcing who will and won’t be part of their plans in the Championship following their successful relegation battle under Neil Warnock, and it’s been announced that seven senior players won’t have their deals renewed.

Amongst those seven are ex-Owls loanees, Florian Kamberi and Rolando Aarons, who will now be on the lookout for their next moves in the summer as they weigh up their options for the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday youngster, Caolan Lavery, is also on the hunt for a new challenge – though he won’t be doing it as a free agent after Doncaster Rovers decided to transfer-list him this summer.