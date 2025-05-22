Speculation around the future of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has shown little sign of slowing in the early weeks of the summer.

The German coach has been linked with a number of clubs amid a string of media engagements that would suggest he is keen to move on from Hillsborough having impressively stabilised the club as a midtable Championship side. Röhl is said to have told Wednesday of his intentions several weeks before the end of the season but remains under contract at the club until 2027.

As has been reported by The Star throughout the last months, Wednesday are understood to be holding out for maximum compensation terms should a club wish to buy the the 36-year-old out of that deal. It adds up to the reality of an uncertain summer ahead at S6.

One man who thinks it is ‘inevitable’ Röhl will leave S6 is Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie. And the one-cap England man, who played 26 times for Sheffield United as well as a host of other clubs including Aston Villa, has presented an ex-Villa boss as a potential replacement for Röhl - and it’s a big name indeed.

“Danny Röhl has been linked with every club at the moment,” former Blade Lee Hendrie told Football League World. “In the Championship and further afield. So, it does look like he will inevitably leave.

“I'd love to see Steven Gerrard back in the English game. Obviously, it didn't really work for him when he went to Villa, which was a disappointment on every level. But he has been away, he's been in Saudi, trying something different. It was absolutely incredible what he did at Rangers, and sometimes you need to step away from the English game to come back. I'm sure he'll have learned a lot in that time.”

Gerrard is one of the biggest names in the history of English football having won over 100 caps for the national side as well as enjoying an all-time great career with Liverpool. One of the ‘Golden Generation’ figures making his way in management after stints with Rangers and Al-Ettifaq as well as Villa, he has featured in the bookies odds list for the Wednesday job on occasions gone by, but it is of The Star’s understanding he has never truly been a serious candidate.

“I think it'd be great to see,” Hendrie continued. “We've got Frank Lampard at Coventry, we've got Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, all learning their trade still. But I personally think it'd be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday if that was to happen.”