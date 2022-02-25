Jayden Stockley, who was a player well fancied by the Owls last summer before he made the move to Charlton, has been out since the turn of 2022 with a hip issue.

But both he and midfield man Scott Fraser could make their returns from the bench at Hillsborough.

“Scott and Jayden were out there on the grass today,” said Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson. “Obviously that was their first involvement, so we have to manage their reintegration with the group and the squad. We’ll look at today, we’ll look at tomorrow and we’ll decide from that whether they have any involvement from the bench.

“Neither of them will be available to come straight in and start having missed the chunk of football that they have and having had so little training. Obviously we need to see how they react from training as well because that’s their first stimulus in quite a while. The next couple of days will be key in deciding how we go about it.”

The return begins to ease a whirlwind of injuries at The Valley, which has contributed to their run of four defeats on the spin.

Chuks Aneke – another often Wednesday-linked name, will miss the clash alongside Conor Washington, leaving the visitors a little light up top.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, who went off injured in the Addicks’ midweek defeat to MK Dons, could feature with Jackson having put his initial concern down to cramp.

As a player, Jackson played more times against Wednesday than any other club and boasts ‘bogey man’ status having scored against them four times from midfield.

“The support has been tremendous,” said Jackson on Charlton’s travelling support. “We always travel in our numbers. We’ve had some decent games up at Hillsborough, so I’m sure people are looking forward to that.