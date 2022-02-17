Darren Moore’s side will make the short trip across South Yorkshire to take on relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers, knowing a win could take them back into the play-off places for the first time since September.

Doncaster moved off the foot of the League One table when they beat Lincoln City on Tuesday and will be seeking back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan tussles with Aidan Barlow of Doncaster Rovers in the reverse fixture. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time does Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at the Eco power stadium.

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday team news

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is the latest injury casualty at Hillsborough. No fewer than 10 other senior players at the club would have missed Wednesday’s match against Accrington Stanley, had it gone ahead.

Darren Moore is expected to provide a further injury update on Friday.

Gary McSheffrey must decide whether to stick with five at the back following his side’s backs-to-the-wall win at Lincoln on Tuesday.

Ethan Galbraith and Charlie Seaman have been nursing injuries. McSheffrey will provide an update to the media at lunchtime today.

Is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday will not be shown on TV.

Match highlights will be shows on the EFL on Quest show.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91

Who is the match referee?

Craig Hicks is the match referee. He will be assisted by Paul Stonier and Johnathon Bickerdike.

The fourth official is Simon Mather.

What are the latest betting odds?

Doncaster Rovers – 9/2

Draw – 14/5