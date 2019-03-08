Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri gives Steve Bruce the green light to keep restructuring the club’s recruitment team

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has given his full backing to manager Steve Bruce to carry on restructuring Sheffield Wednesday's recruitment team.

As exclusively revealed by The Star earlier this week, the Owls have brought in David Downes and Dean Hughes from Championship rivals Aston Villa.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Downes, previously of Wigan Athletic, has been appointed Wednesday's head of recruitment while Hughes will work as a recruitment analyst.

While Bruce is delighted to have Downes and Hughes on board, he remains keen to bolster that department.

"It's something the chairman (Chansiri) has bought into," he said. "I hope to have by the end of the season four or five (more recruitment staff) on the road - and I only keep four or five, I would rather work with a small number than have hundreds.

"But I do think recruitment is a crucial part of any club.

"As I have said, the chairman has bought into that and we have already seen the benefits. We have got two loan players and bought (Dominic) Iorfa for £200,000 so therein lies the proof."

Downes worked closely with Bruce at Aston Villa. Bruce promoted him from his academy role to chief scout.

As for Hughes, he was part of Bruce's Hull City set-up.

On Downes' arrival, Bruce said: "We worked very, very well (at Villa) and I liked what he did.

"I promoted him from the academy to the first-team and the rewards were instant really.

"We brought in some good players in difficult circumstances i.e loan players. We (also) signed John McGinn.

"I am delighted to be able to bring him here and that goes for Dean too."

Bruce claims recruitment is the "arguably the biggest part of management" in modern football.

"We are putting something in place which will be good for the club," he said. "Recruitment is a vital part of a football club.

"If we can find one or two, there is nothing better.

"We had huge success at Hull. We signed Andy Robertson to name but one.

"It's great when you can unearth one and let's hope we can do the same here."