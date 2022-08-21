Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pundit Jobi McAnuff has said on ITV’s Football League highlights show that George Byers’ goal this weekend was the perfect ‘apology’ for his angry reaction to being substituted against Peterborough United.

The midfielder scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in their 2-0 away win at Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Byers, 26, has made amends for the midweek incident with his strike at the University of Bolton Stadium and ran over to the away fans to celebrate.

The former Swansea City man will be hoping to play a big part for Darren Moore’s side this term as they eye promotion back to the Championship.

‘These things do happen’...

Former Reading and Leyton Orient man McAnuff has said: “I’m sure there have been some strong conversations happening after that (incident). I’m sure he will have been disappointed looking back on it about his reaction but these things do happen.

“They’ve had a chat this week everybody - Jamie Smith, Byers and Darren Moore - they’ve managed to sort it out and this is the kind of apology you want to be making at the first opportunity.

“He gets them on their way today and I think everything is rosey now after that incident.”

Sheffield Wednesday have drawn a line under the incident at Peterborough United.

Sheffield Wednesday going well

Sheffield Wednesday are 4th in the League One table after five games. They have won three, drawn one and lost one in their opening matches.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is Rochdale at home in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night which may be an opportunity to play some of their fringe players and youngsters.

They then return to league action at home to newly promoted Forest Green Rovers at Hillsborough next weekend.