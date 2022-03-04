The former Tottenham Hotspur starlet, who counts the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James among his former England youth international teammates, has played only 14 minutes of first team football since November, his last start for the club arriving in the 3-0 FA Cup humbling at Plymouth Argyle that same month.

Brown’s Owls career started brightly and he quickly became a name on Wednesdayite lips after a number of eye-catching moments on the left of a front three.

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Jaden Brown has not featured all that regularly for Sheffield Wednesday in recent months.

But a system switch and a nosedive in form have conspired to reduce his importance even without the likes of injured wide pair Olamide Shodipo and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with Marvin Johnson well ahead in the pecking order on the left.

Brown featured in an under-23 fixture last week and is being primed for a return to the fold, suggested Owls boss Darren Moore when asked why Brown has had so little playing time in recent months.

“It’s just been the form that Marvin has shown really,” he said. “He’s shown marvellous consistency and his game has been getting stronger and stronger.

“That’s not to say that Jaden can’t get into the team. We’ve seen Jaden play in further advanced positions and that’s how it’s been.

“We gave Jaden some minutes in the under-23s and it’s really important that he keeps his match minutes up because the way the fixtures have fallen it’s so quick fire.

“We play every third or fourth day at one stage and the squad will be really well called upon. Over the next couple of weeks I welcome bodies coming back.

“The fixture schedule in March and April is a very congested and busy period. We want all those bodies ready.