Every player Sheffield Wednesday will buy and sell in £11m summer window - according to Football Manager 2024

Here’s how Sheffield Wednesday’s squad may look after the 2024 summer transfer window, according to Football Manager 2024.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Using Football Manager 2024’s database, we’ve taken a step forward in time - and there is little to celebrate for fans of Sheffield Wednesday. They have been predicted to go down at the end of the 2023/24 season - however, they are not taking relegation lying down, as they have spent over £11 million in an effort to get back into the Championship.

Please note that everything in this list is merely hypothetical and is purely based on Football Manager’s algorithm - it has been known to make strange calls and estimations! As such, this piece is just a bit of fun - it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Transfer fee: Free

1. IN: Mateusz Musialowski

Transfer fee: Free

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: £6.5m

2. IN: Sam Tickle

Transfer fee: £6.5m

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: £925,000

3. IN: Gerrard Buabo

Transfer fee: £925,000

Photo Sales
Transfer fee: Free

4. IN: Tom Pearce

Transfer fee: Free

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Football Manager