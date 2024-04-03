Using Football Manager 2024’s database, we’ve taken a step forward in time - and there is little to celebrate for fans of Sheffield Wednesday. They have been predicted to go down at the end of the 2023/24 season - however, they are not taking relegation lying down, as they have spent over £11 million in an effort to get back into the Championship.
Please note that everything in this list is merely hypothetical and is purely based on Football Manager’s algorithm - it has been known to make strange calls and estimations! As such, this piece is just a bit of fun - it should be taken with a pinch of salt.