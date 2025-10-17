The date has been set for vital surgery on Ernie Weaver’s foot injury - with his manager having spoken with admiration over his commitment to playing through pain in recent weeks.

The teenage defender served as a bright lining to Sheffield Wednesday’s current difficulties, stepping into senior football to quickly gain fan favourite status for his whole-hearted playing style. The Star reported last week, however, that the youngster had suffered a long-term injury that would require surgery.

Speaking ahead of a trip to Charlton Athletic this weekend that will require a tweak to his defence, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen admitted Weaver had been battling the issue for some time and expressed concern that the talented defender could well sit out the rest of the campaign in rehabilitation.

“He had it when he came from the academy, so it is not a new thing,” the Dane told The Star. “He has just played with this pain. It’s going to be worse and worse and worse and that’s why he needs an operation now. The date will be the 20th. I am not sure we will see him anymore this season.

“It’s awful for him. I spoke to him on the way back from London and then another time on the phone, he has been in my office. He loves so much what he is doing and then everything is taken away from him. Of course this is so, so tough for him. But here we must show that we can support our young players in the best possible way to bring them back again.

“I have told him that we will do absolutely everything for him to come back and be a starting 11 player again for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Weaver joins a lengthy injury list in what has already been a gruelling start to the season for Wednesday’s threadbare squad. His rapid rise into Championship football is understood to have attracted admiration from the Premier League. The road back is long, but is one that Pedersen has faith in him to navigate with all the success the early weeks of his senior career brought.

It’s up to those at the club, he said, to repay the commitment shown by nurturing him back to where he was.

“I am so sad for him,” he said. “This young man? How he has grown since the summer is fantastic, but how he has played with this pain in his foot, where most other players could never play with the pain he has had? He had so much pain but was still standing up. His mentality is fantastic, his character and how he has played. He has still so much to learn, but what he has done in the last three months is a big, big experience for all young guys in England, how you can grow from more or less nothing.

“I feel so sad for him. But he knows that we are there for him to support him on his journey now for what he has to go through. We know that we are there for him when he is coming back.”

