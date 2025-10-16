Dejphon Chansiri is facing mounting pressure on his continued ownership of Sheffield Wednesday after HMRC signalled their intention to issue a winding-up order over a debt of around £1m, The Star understands.

Working alongside BBC Sheffield, The Star have developed an understanding of HMRC’s intention to enforce on their unpaid Wednesday debt, with owner Chansiri’s failure to fund the club in recent months having turned it to continued uncertainty and turmoil.

Late wage payments were made to employees earlier this week, a fortnight on from their scheduled payday. The bulk if not all of that cash is believed to have been covered courtesy of an EFL basic award payment. October’s payroll is due salary payments again at the end of the month and will come amid mounting debts elsewhere.

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday hold up scarves in protest of Dejphon Chansiri. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

It’s believed Wednesday could well be due another sizeable bill from HMRC in the coming weeks and The Star understands that a further debt is owed to the EFL itself among monies owed to other clubs, further football creditors and wider suppliers. Last month we reported that New Avenue Projects, who engaged with the club on a loan on Hillsborough Stadium charged to the club and now worth around £7.4m, are believed to have demanded a considerable repayment of that figure.

Should Chansiri find a way to satisfy the outstanding HMRC debt or reach an agreement over a repayment plan, the immediate threat of a winding-up petition effectively goes away - for now at least. Chansiri is known to have the benefit of experienced legal advice in both the UK and in Thailand, primarily from David Hinchliffe of Wiggin LLP and Pichitpon Eammongkolchai of Linklaters, with the prospect of administration likely to be a topic high on the agenda if the money isn’t there.

Should things get that far, administration would almost certainly deliver a 12-point deduction and would put their Championship survival chances in further doubt - but would effectively take control of the club and its sale process away from Chansiri.

The Star understands that the prospect of the ultimate liquidation of the club is on the face of it unlikely given a lengthy timescale of upto eight weeks on any winding-up process - during which Wednesday’s major creditors would be within their rights to draw up an application to put the club in administration themselves and recoup money they are owed from an eventual sale. Chansiri himself is believed to be one of the club’s biggest creditors and will be among those that would have a personal financial interest in any ultimate administration process.

Chansiri signalled a willingness to listen to offers to buy the club when financial issues began to take a material hold of goings-on at the club at the start of this summer - but discussions have come to nothing. The Star has been among the media outlets to report frustration from interested parties with regard to the sales process and asking price around Wednesday in recent months, with at least one potential purchasing group understood to have walked away from the process as recently as the last weeks.

