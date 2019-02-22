End of an era for this Sheffield Wednesday squad, claims Owls midfielder

Attacking midfielder Adam Reach admits the Owls are approaching the end of an era with the current crop of players.

Wednesday, languishing in 15th position after 32 matches, are facing a summer of change. Nine senior pros, including Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer, Kieran Lee, George Boyd and Gary Hooper, out of contract at the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday ace Adam Reach

Manager Steve Bruce has already expressed his desire to trim their forward line and work with a smaller group of players.

It is also no secret the Owls have to reduce their wage bill as they bid to avoid falling foul of Profitability and Sustainability regulations again.

Bruce, who began his managerial career in 1998, is acutely aware he has his work cut out to turn Wednesday into a genuine force at this level.

But seven-goal star Reach is confident Bruce is the right man to spearhead an Owls revival.

He said: "If you want a manager to get your club out of this division, then I can't imagine there are many more with a better résumé than Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce gives an injury update

"Now that he is here, he has already outlined his plans and he is firmly with the goal of getting out of this league at some point.

"Maybe this season, of course, coming in in February there is maybe a little bit too much to do but it is going to be a funny close season. There are a lot of players out of contract.

"It is like we have come to an end of an era with a certain squad of players and it is now up to the gaffer and the club to decide who he wants to keep and who he wants to build his team around."

Reach, a £5m acquisition from Middlesbrough in August 2016, has never hidden from the fact he wants to play in the top-flight one day. And the 26-year-old still believes he can achieve his career goal at Wednesday.

"My goal when I signed here was to get to the Premier League with this club and I have still got, as it stands, two years left (on his contract) to do that and I am pretty confident we can still do that," he added.