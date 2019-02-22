Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed injuries, suspension and illness are likely to force him to make changes for tomorrow’s match against Swansea City.

A red card for Fernando Forestieri and a head injury to Jordan Thorniley in last weekend’s south Yorkshire derby mean the Owls boss will have to make two changes to the starting team, but the good news for Wednesday is that captain Tom Lees is back in contention.

Matt Penney

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s match at Hillsborough, Bruce said: “Tom Lees is ok, Jordan Thorniley we are going to have to be a bit patient there.

“He has still not really recovered and of course with knocks to the head you have got to make sure they are right. I think it’s fair to say he had a nasty one last year as well so we need to err on caution with him.

“George Boyd has rang in this morning sick. Forestieri is not available so there will obviously be a few changes and forced changes.”

There was positive news on long-term injury absentee Gary Hooper, who has returned to the training pitches at Middlewood Road, although Josh Onomah and Matt Penney are still some time away from recovery.

Onomah, who sustained a hamstring injury against Reading, has been sent back to parent club Tottenham again after picking up a hamstring complaint in the other leg earlier this year.

“Hooper is out on the grass and he is in the first two weeks of his recovery,” Bruce said.

“Onomah is back at Spurs and we hope in the next couple of weeks we will have him back and Penney, nothing is going to change there.

“I would have thought it will be towards the end of the season if at all from what I have heard. It’s a shame because I haven’t even seen him yet.”

Penney is recovering from surgery on a recurring shoulder injury and is yet to feature under the new management at Hillsborough.