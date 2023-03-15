News you can trust since 1887
Duo could return as Bolton Wanderers visit Sheffield Wednesday – defender set to return

Bolton Wanderers could have two players back available for selection when they make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Ian Evatt’s side aren’t in the best of form going into their clash with the Owls on Friday night, losing two of their last three matches and falling down to sixth place on the League One table.

They’ll be out to get back to winning ways as they seek revenge for the defeat to Wednesday back in August, but face a tough task given that the Owls are unbeaten in 22 matches and haven’t lost on home turf in any competition since September.

It looks like Evatt may have a boost on the injury front going into the tie, though, with reports suggesting that MJ Williams and George Johnston could both be part of the matchday squad for the first time since their return to fitness.

Williams (knee) hasn’t played since January, while Johnston (ankle) has been out since February.

Meanwhile, Bolton’s Welsh wingback, Declan John, could well return after he sat out the 2-0 defeat to Ipswich Town – a decision that Evatt says was a tactical one in order to try and get a result at home against the Tractor Boys.

Wednesday and the Trotters face off at 7.45pm on Friday evening as Darren Moore’s side look to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games and potentially extend their lead at the top of the League One table should results elsewhere go their way in Saturday afternoon’s fixtures.

Ian Evatt may have a couple more options available when Sheffield Wednesday face Bolton Wanderers.
