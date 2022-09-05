Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who garnered something of a cult following on the terraces at Wednesday, signed for Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for a fee revealed by The Star to have been £100,000 late on in the summer transfer window.

That wasn’t before controversy threw the transfer into the bizarre, however, with both Wednesday and Dutch second tier side De Graafschap – a team linked with Sow’s signing for several weeks – having already announced the transfer between the two clubs.

Sylla Sow has left Sheffield Wednesday for Go Ahead Eagles.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It since transpired that Wednesday had agreed fees with both clubs and as the transfer to De Graafschap had been agreed in principle, as it hadn’t been officially ratified, he was free to join the top tier side.

Sow was a half-time substitute in Go Ahead’s 4-3 defeat to European giants Feyenoord over the weekend.

And after that debut, the former Owls man posted a message on his Instagram profile to express his gratitude to the Hillsborough club and its supporters.

He wrote: “Wanna take this opportunity to thank @swfcofficial for the opportunity. Had some great moments and some unbelievable support from the fans, you’re amazing.”

The post attracted good luck messages from current Owls players Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Jaden Brown as well as fellow departed Wednesday men Saido Berahino and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.