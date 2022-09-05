Sheffield Wednesday: Sylla Sow sends message to fans after bizarre Owls exit – teammates respond
Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Sylla Sow has extended a message to supporters of the club after his short stint in South Yorkshire ended last month.
The 26-year-old, who garnered something of a cult following on the terraces at Wednesday, signed for Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for a fee revealed by The Star to have been £100,000 late on in the summer transfer window.
That wasn’t before controversy threw the transfer into the bizarre, however, with both Wednesday and Dutch second tier side De Graafschap – a team linked with Sow’s signing for several weeks – having already announced the transfer between the two clubs.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
2
Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday to keep close eye on progress of ‘very skilful’ transfer option on loan in League Two
-
5
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and Paolo Di Canio - opposite to Neil Warnock
It since transpired that Wednesday had agreed fees with both clubs and as the transfer to De Graafschap had been agreed in principle, as it hadn’t been officially ratified, he was free to join the top tier side.
Sow was a half-time substitute in Go Ahead’s 4-3 defeat to European giants Feyenoord over the weekend.
And after that debut, the former Owls man posted a message on his Instagram profile to express his gratitude to the Hillsborough club and its supporters.
MORE: “Isn’t nice for me to say..” Michael Ihiekwe speaks with brutal honesty on Sheffield Wednesday performance
He wrote: “Wanna take this opportunity to thank @swfcofficial for the opportunity. Had some great moments and some unbelievable support from the fans, you’re amazing.”
The post attracted good luck messages from current Owls players Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Jaden Brown as well as fellow departed Wednesday men Saido Berahino and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Sow made 23 appearances for Wednesday, scoring five times in all competitions in his year with the club.