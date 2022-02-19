Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday live - build-up, team news and match action from the Eco Power Stadium
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.
Wednesday arrive hoping to get back to winning ways after defeat to Rotherham United and the midweek postponement against Accrington Stanley.
They’ll meet a Rovers side bang out of form at home but gunning for their near neighbours, finding themselves knee-deep in a relegation battle, six points from safety.
Our Wednesday writing team of Joe Crann and Alex Miller are at the game and we’ll be on-hand right here on the blog throughout the day to give you every meaningful update from the Eco Power Stadium as 4,000 Wednesdayites take over Doncaster.
Keep it locked to thestar.co.uk.
Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates from the Eco Power Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 12:20
A Rovers return for Darren Moore..
Injuries, injuries, injuries..
Wednesday got em.
Darren Moore confirmed to the media yesterday that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is facing a spell out - for how long he’s not quite sure yet - while Sam Hutchinson was rated 50/50 for this afternoon’s clash.
Lee Gregory has not made his recovery in time and will sit this one out, leaving a question mark over who starts up top.
Though Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson were all pictured back in training, they won’t make this one as their recovery continues.
It’ll be interesting to see what side is named.
The latest on Fiz..
Good morning, Wednesdayites!
..and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.
The Owls arrive looking to turn around the momentum sap of an unlucky defeat to Rotherham and that postponement against Accrington Stanley.
But the rest may well have done them good as they continue to navigate a manic fixture schedule and a raft of injuries.
Stay with us throughout the afternoon for all the latest.