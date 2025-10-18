Sheffield Wednesday boss spoke with both pride and frustration at how their defeat at Charlton Athletic played out - and seemed cautiously optimistic on the seriousness of injury to Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls boss watched on as his Owls side fell to a 2-0 deficit in the first half at The Valley, with the home side having the better of the game. An error from Ethan Horvath allowed Sonny Carey to open the scoring before set pieces once again came to haunt the away side as Reece Burke headed Charlton in front just moments before the break.

But a rallying second half reflected some of Wednesday’s better performances this season, Jamal Lowe bringing them back into the game as a number of chances were passed-up. Given the circumstances his squad are having to work under at current, their spirit in scrapping their way into the game once again gave Pedersen cause for satisfaction - though his message was also one of anguish.

“We played a fantastic second half,” he said. “To be 2-0 down with the whole situation and then do that in the second half was fantastic from the boys. But I told them in the dressing room; this courage, braveness, belief we saw in the second half? We do not need to be 2-0 to get this. We have to think bigger of ourselves from the beginning of the game because then we can do more.”

Iorfa was brought off in the 35th minute having tried and failed to shake off a back injury picked up in collision with Addicks man Tyrese Campbell midway through the half. The long-serving defender, who has been praised by his manager for his approach this season, left the field in some discomfort but hopes remain that he can return for a daunting-looking midweek home clash with Middlesbrough.

Wednesday lost fellow defender Ernie Weaver to what could prove to be a season-ending injury earlier this month and the hope will be that they can avoid further absences in what are fiercely difficult circumstances.

“It’s difficult to say now, but it was like a dead leg on his hip,” Pedersen said on Iorfa. “We hope it is not too serious because it would be nice for him to play on Wednesday again.”

