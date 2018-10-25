Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column: Why the Owls may have no choice but to sell prized asset Adam Reach in January transfer window

From a promising left-sided player to a midfield goal-scoring sensation.

Adam Reach has flourished under Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay’s astute leadership.

The man affectionately nicknamed 'Reachy' in the dressing room has established himself as a key component in the Owls side.

A confident, intelligent and technically gifted operator, Reach has proven himself to be a top Championship performer this season.

Luhukay tweaked Reach's role, challenging the 25-year-old to be more dynamic in the final third and provide more assists and goals. Reach has answered Luhukay's call and embraced the increased responsibility. He has already scored more goals than he managed in the whole of last season (5).

His energy and ability to pick up the ball from deep and drive at defences gives an extra dimension to Wednesday's forward line.

Reach is the man of the moment.

As Luhukay pointed out earlier this week, Reach's eye-catching performances are likely to attract potential suitors. Wolverhampton Wanderers have been keeping closing tabs on Reach for some time. If Reach carries on scoring at his present rate, expect there to be even more Premier League interest come January.

Luhukay hopes to retain Reach's services for the foreseeable future.

"I want to hold onto my best players, of course," he said. "But it is also football.

"The more you are in the spotlight, the more goals you make, the more assists you make as an offensive player, it’s normal that there may be interest from Premier League clubs.

"We will see what the future brings."

Reach, contracted to the Owls until the summer of 2021, is happy and enjoying his football. But he has never hidden from the fact he wants to one day play in the top-flight.

Reach is one of the club's prized assets but the reality is selling him in January could go a long way towards solving their financial issues. It was only a couple of months ago that the club were under a transfer embargo and Luhukay was unable to bring in reinforcements for four months.

And chairman Dejphon Chansiri has previously warned the club will have "big, big problems" adhering to Profitability and Sustainability regulations next year if they fail to secure promotion this season.

So if a club tabled a big offer for Reach in the New Year, Wednesday's hierarchy would be foolish to dismiss it out of hand. Reach would arguably cost, in today's market, around the £15m mark. A transfer fee in that region would ease their financial issues and potentially allow Luhukay to rebuild the squad.

It is probably not what Wednesdayites want to hear but the days of boom and bust have gone at S6. There is a need to balance the books.

