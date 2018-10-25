Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal on the Owls’ promotion prospects and his friendship with chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Former boss Carlos Carvalhal believes Sheffield Wednesday belong in the Premier League.

You have to go back to 2000 for the last time the Owls dined at the top table of English football.

But Carvalhal, who spent two and a half years in charge of the Hillsborough club, is keeping his fingers crossed that Jos Luhukay leads Wednesday back into the promised land.

He said: "I hope the club find a path to get promoted.

"When I was there, we woke up the giant. This is a giant football club and it belongs in the Premier League.

"I hope the club gets into the Premier League as soon as possible. I believe that will happen."

The Portuguese, 52, has also paid tribute to Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

"He is the best chairman I have worked with so far in my career," said Carvalhal, who has set his sights on returning to England for his next managerial role . "He is more than a chairman to me.

"I like him as a person. He's a fantastic personality and I like him and his family a lot.

"He is a friend for life."