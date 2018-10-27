Dom Howson’s match analysis: The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writer gives his view on Birmingham City 3 Owls 1

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson picks apart today’s match at St Andrew’s.

Key moment: Liam Palmer looked a big threat offensively in the first half. He frequently joined in with the attack but he wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to put Wednesday two nil up. The full-back somehow fired over from inside six yard box after a neat knockdown by Steven Fletcher. It was the big turning point.

Dom Howson's view on Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Key man: Steven Fletcher was lively throughout and fully justified his recall. The towering centre-forward, one of three changes made by boss Jos Luhukay, hit the post in the second minute with a rasping left foot shot from the edge of the penalty area. But Fletcher made no mistake in the 19th minute, claiming his third goal of the campaign following Morgan Fox's header back across goal. Why Luhukay took him off with 12 minutes to go is a mystery and it was no surprise some fans booed the decision.

How the game was lost: Birmingham City boss Garry Monk said: "Sheffield Wednesday could have been out of sight in the first half, that's how poor we were, but we showed, character, belief and a good attitude to come back."

Monk is spot on. The Owls should have been out of sight in the first half but didn't take their chances.

Their poor finishing came back to haunt them as the Blues earned a fourth straight Championship win.

Referee watch: Lancashire-based Darren Bond tried to keep his cards in his pocket and let the game flow. Tom Lees was fortunate to escape a yellow card in the second half after a clumsy challenge just outside the penalty area on Che Adams. The only booking Bond dished out was to Joey Pelupessy after the Dutchman's late tackle on Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Summary: It could have been a very different story had Wednesday taken their chances in the first half.

“If we had scored the second goal then Birmingham may have to had to take more risks and been more open as a result," admitted Owls chief Jos Luhukay.

The trouble is the Owls look incapable of keeping a clean sheet right now. Jutkiewicz and Che Adams ran their leaky backline ragged in the second half.

Luhukay's side have shipped in eight goals since the international break and a shut out remains elusive. They have to quickly improve at the back if they are to halt their poor run of form.

