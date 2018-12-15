Dom Howson’s big match breakdown: How Sheffield Wednesday performed against Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to 18th in the Championship rankings after losing 2-1 to Swansea City today.

Two quickfire second half goals from Bersant Celina and Wayne Routledge cancelled out substitute Marco Matias's 63rd minute opener as the Owls fell to a seventh defeat in their last 10 outings.

Dom Howson's match breakdown

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson identifies the key moments of the contest.

KEY MOMENT: Swansea's equaliser. Wednesday looked in complete control after Marco Matias's 63rd minute opener.

But Bersant Celina stepped up off the bench to inspire a Swansea comeback. He coolly fired home after the Owls switched off at the back.

The attacking midfielder then lofted a delightful pass to Wayne Routledge, who scampered clear to drill a low right foot shot through Cameron Dawson's legs.

KEY MAN: Tom Lees delivered an assured performance at the back. He was rock solid and produced an inch perfect tackle in the first half to prevent Oli McBurnie from breaking clear and testing Cameron Dawson. It was a confident, commanding display.

HOW THE MATCH WAS LOST: Wednesday paid the price for yet more sloppy defending as they conceded twice in the space of a minute.

Luhukay was left fuming, labelling their defending as "unacceptable".

"It is unbelievable that you give the game away in minutes," he said. "I am angry by the way we defended in those moments and it is not the first time it has happened.

"It is completely frustrating."

These are troubled times for the Owls. They have the leakiest backline in the Championship and are just five points above the drop zone as the halfway point in the season fast approaches.

REFEREE WATCH: Some of David Webb's decision-making was inconsistent. He yellow carded Ash Baker and Jordan Thorniley in the first half but he elected not to book Leroy Fer after he unceremoniously upended Baker.

SUMMARY: There is no sugarcoating it. Wednesday are in deep, deep trouble, having picked up just five points from their last 10 Championship matches. Defeat heaped more pressure on Luhukay, with Owls fans calling for his head for the third match running.