Do you know anyone in our Sheffield Wednesday fans gallery from the Owls' win over Portsmouth?

Wednesday had gone behind through a goal from former youth team striker George Hirst, the son of Owls legend David, in the nervy openong stages, but roared on by that huge crowd, Darren Moore’s side fought back superbly.

Goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers sent Wednesday on their way to a two-legged tie with Sunderland.

On the crowd, Moore said: “What can I say, it was a special moment for me today and all the staff.

"To see Hillsborough packed out like that was wonderful and it was a great game played in a great atmosphere.

"The fans have been with us every step of the way, they have seen a lot of ups and downs, twists and turns, and I’m really pleased we put on the performance we did and sent them home happy. I want to thank every single one of them.”

Priasing his players, the boss added: “Credit to the players because they showed real drive and character to come back after conceding an early goal.

"I said to them at half time ‘what character you have shown boys’ because it would have been easy to wilt in front of a packed house and playing under that kind of pressure. But they completely turned it around.

“I thought once those first 10 minutes had passed and they got some good passages of play going, they settled into their rhythm and our gameplan kicked in.”

