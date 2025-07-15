After a will-he-won’t-he few days, the exit of Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday to Rangers has now been confirmed.

The Star first broke the news of the Scots’ interest in Gassama last week, and things moved quickly as the 21-year-old headed over to the Rangers camp at St. George’s Park, where the Owls themselves were also staying, to hash over the terms of his move. A transfer fee was agreed, as well as his contract, and it all looked like a deal was imminent prior to the weekend.

It then appeared, however, that things had stalled due to a final signature that was required from owner, Dejphon Chansiri, and there were some concerns from the Gers supporters that it might fall through. That didn’t last long, though, with this publication later revealing that it was all being ironed out, and that he would was on his way to Ibrox.

Djeidi Gassama has officially a Rangers man

Now, on the same day that the bulk of Wednesday’s players and staff were finally paid, it has been announced that the attacker has officially joined the Scottish giants ahead of the 2025/26 season. And they also revealed the length of his contract, too, as well as the fact that he’ll wear the number 23 in Glasgow.

“Rangers Football Club are today pleased to announce the signing of Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal,” they said. “The exciting winger, 21, becomes the latest attacking addition to Russell Martin’s squad having spent the last two years in the EFL Championship. Gassama joined the youth ranks of PSG in 2019 after impressing in Brest’s academy as a teenager.”

His new head coach, Russell Martin, said, “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club. He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities. He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.

Meanwhile, the Owls also put something on their own website, saying, “Djeidi Gassama has departed Hillsborough, joining SPL giants Rangers for an undisclosed fee. Wednesday thank Djeidi for his services and wish him every success for the future.”

