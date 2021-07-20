Devastating blow for former Sheffield Wednesday man after sealing Championship move

Brown endured a difficult time at Hillsborough whilst on loan from Chelsea, only making a handful of starts for the Owls as they ultimately ended up getting relegated into League One.

The 24-year-old would have been hoping to get a new lease on life after securing a permanent move to Preston North End over the summer, but now it remains to be seen if he’ll get the opportunity to play in 2021/22 at all after rupturing his Achilles – the same injury that kept Dominic Iorfa out for more than half a year.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “Preston North End can confirm that Izzy Brown has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles in training, which will keep him sidelined for a significant period of time.

“Izzy suffered the non-contact injury on Monday and has since undergone scans to confirm its severity.

“The midfielder will now begin his recovery at Euxton after suffering the same injury as Patrick Bauer last season.

“Everyone at the club wishes Izzy the very best in his recovery and will support him in any way possible during his rehabilitation.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Izzy Brown has sustained a serious injury. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)