Details of Sheffield Wednesday’s Barnsley clash revealed after quick turnaround

The Owls put in a tremendous performance against Derby County last week in the second round of the competition, with Sean Fusire scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory that set up the clash with the Reds.

It was always thought that there were hopes to get a date for the tie as soon as possible, and now it’s been confirmed that it will take place before the month is out.

A statement from the club explained, “The Owls will host Barnsley in the third round of the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday 30 November… Once again, the cup-tie will be staged at Hillsborough and kick off at 7:00pm.”

Wednesday beat Burton Albion on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the first round of this season’s competition, and will be hoping to at least match last year’s run in the Youth Cup that saw them reach the fifth round before being narrowly beaten by Blackburn Rovers.

Many of Andy Holdsworth’s side have spent time training with Darren Moore’s first team in recent months, and it’s thought that both Fusire and Rio Shipston are now close to securing their first professional contracts after managing to impress at youth level.

The Owls U18s and their counterparts from Barnsley have already met once this season in the Professional Development League, with the two playing out a 0-0 draw at the Oakwell training ground in October.

