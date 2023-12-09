'Destroyer' 'The saviour' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as horrific away form ends at Stoke City
Sheffield Wednesday have won away from home - this is not a drill.
After six straight defeats, and a long run of poor form on the road, the Owls struck late against Stoke City in a very tough afternoon at the bet365 stadium against Stoke City.
Anthony Musaba's finish at the death was enough to give them all three points after Cameron Dawson had come to the rescue with a second half penalty save, and now Danny Röhl's side are finally off the bottom of the Championship table.
Here's how we rated them on a slog of an afternoon in Stoke:
