Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday early injury news with three out and one doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend with an away trip to Pride Park to face Derby County. The Owls beat Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium last time out on Tuesday night after goals by Josh Windass and Michael Smith and that game proved to be the final straw for Tim Walter with the Tigers.

Danny Rohl’s side are currently sat in 13th place in the Championship table. They are five points off the play-offs and are seven above the drop zone.

Here is a look at the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Derby injury news ahead of Sunday....

Derby will assess the Crystal Palace loan man ahead of the weekend.

1. David Otoh - could return

Derby will assess the Crystal Palace loan man ahead of the weekend. | Getty Images

The left-back returned against Swansea City last time out.

2. Callum Elder - available

The left-back returned against Swansea City last time out. | Getty Images

He won't be seen until next year due to a knee injury.

3. Ryan Nyambe - out

He won't be seen until next year due to a knee injury. | Getty Images

He is available after missing out against the Swans due to the fact he is on loan from them.

4. Jerry Yates - available

He is available after missing out against the Swans due to the fact he is on loan from them. | Getty Images

