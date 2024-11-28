Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday early injury news with three out and one doubtful

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend with an away trip to Pride Park to face Derby County. The Owls beat Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium last time out on Tuesday night after goals by Josh Windass and Michael Smith and that game proved to be the final straw for Tim Walter with the Tigers.
Danny Rohl’s side are currently sat in 13th place in the Championship table. They are five points off the play-offs and are seven above the drop zone.
Here is a look at the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Derby injury news ahead of Sunday....
