Sheffield Wednesday man backed to leave form funk behind after 'much better' outing
Three excellent saves can provide young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle with the boost he needs to leave his form wobble behind him and achieve the highs he soared to last season, suggested Owls boss Danny Röhl.
The hugely talented Brighton & Hove Albion stopper, who is fresh off international duty as gloveman for England under-21s, was a star man in their midweek win at Hull City, making vital saves at important moments as Wednesday recorded a third away win in their last four trips. Derby County play host on Sunday and having shown a return to the levels of remarkable form that helped keep them in the Championship last season, Beadle will hope to continue in that vein.
Amid supporter debate over whether Pierce Charles could mount an effort to usurp Beadle between the stick, Wednesday manager Röhl has made crystal clear the Brighton youngster is his preferred choice. Charles missed out on the trip to Humberside with a minor finger injury.
“I believe in him,” Röhl told The Star. “There is no question mark, he is the number one for me. But he is a young goalkeeper as well and our expectation after last year is very high, which is good. His own expectation is very high. In the last two games his decision making on the ball has been much, much better, he is calmer.
“He was the guy for good saves and it is a good journey for him. He is a player who has stepped up as well. We keep going in this moment.”
