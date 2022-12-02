Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday updates - Owls chase top of the table in tight affair
Shock results on Friday night have given Sheffield Wednesday a huge opportunity against Derby County.
The Owls were always going to be going all out for a win at Pride Park as they seek to keep up their seven-game unbeaten run in League One, but a defeat for Plymouth Argyle and late equaliser against Ipswich Town means that the Owls will go top of the League One table if they’re able to pick up all three points.
Wednesday will be without Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe after they picked up injuries in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town last weekend, and George Byers is still not deemed ready to make his return to action.
Wednesday haven’t played Derby since that fateful afternoon in 2021 that saw them relegated out of the Championship, and while only six players remain from the matchday squad that day, they will no doubt see it as a chance to put to bed any demons of that day.
It’s been so long since the Owls won at Pride Park that Darren Moore was playing for the Rams the last time it happened in 2006, but they are well-placed to try and change that this afternoon as they aim to make it eight without defeat in the league.
Former players, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, will be out to make it difficult for the visitors if given the nod to start, but Moore will be confident that his side have got what it takes to get the job done.
We’ll have all the updates from Derbyshire – including goals and more – so keep it locked right here.
Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday - A chance to exorcise some demons for the Owls?
Key Events
- Wednesday haven’t played Derby since being relegated at Pride Park
- A win could see them go top of League One
- SWFC have a horrible record away at Derby though...
It ends 0-0 at Pride Park, and it was a result that most people saw coming.
Neither team threatened really in what was possibly one of the dullest games that fans of either side will watch this season. Felt like a big occasion for Wednesday, but the main thing will always have been to not lose.
The away end chanted ‘Darren Moore’s Barmy Army’ as he headed over to them at the final whistle, and in many ways they’ll see this as a point earned today.
Wednesday’s wait for a win at Pride Park continues - but at least it wasn’t a defeat.
Into added time
There are five minutes to come
Shot on target
Mendez-Laing has looked sprightly since coming on, and it was his ball into the box that set up an acrobatic effort that ended up being easy for Stockdale.
Moments later Palmer stood his ground excellently in a one-on-one a situatiuon. 90 minutes almost up.
Better move from Wednesday, but...
FDB again involved, then Bannan spins his man and puts it into the box. It’s headed down into a dangerous position, but Wildsmith gathers.
Another half chance
Wilks does well to force the ball into the box, Dele-Bashiru uses his body excellently again, but the strike from his cutback is blocked once more.
Mendez-Laing coming on
McGoldrick and Osula come off, Barkhuizen and former Owl Mendez-Laing take to the field
Such a sloppy game
Loose touches and poor passes from both teams all afternoon. It’s no real surprise there’s not been a goal.
28,192 are here for it.
So unlucky
Dele-Bashiru showed brilliant strength there to fight off about three players and get a shot off. Wildsmith saves, but that was great work.
Double sub
Paterson and Wilks on for Smith and Mighten as Moore becomes the first of the managers to use his subs.
Wednesday very lucky after Stockdale spills the ball and then two Derby players leave it for each other and nobody struck the ball.