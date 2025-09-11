Sheffield Wednesday is a club that regularly leaves people with more questions than answers...

The Owls return to action this weekend following an international break that saw Yan Valery qualify for the World Cup with Tunisia and Bailey Cadamarteri get off the mark for Jamaica in his first camp with the Reggae Boyz. It’s also been a relatively quiet one when it comes to Dejphon Chansiri and the club itself after last week’s transfer deadline chaos.

This week we asked for your questions on social media, and were joined by Alex Miller to open up on them to give you the best answers that we could. They range from the current state of play under Chansiri, hopes for a sale, the latest on injuries and a bit of insight into the inner workings between journalists and football clubs when it comes to interviews.

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the whole thing in the video below:

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

