On and off the field, there have been fewer more steadfast bromances at Sheffield Wednesday in recent years than that of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

The pair shared an understanding on the pitch that at times bordered on telepathy and - despite a sharp difference in their preferences on the Old Firm divide - a firm friendship off it that went as far as to see marriage proposals popped with the other in the vicinity.

For now only the off-field coupling remains after Windass left Wednesday in headline-spinning circumstances earlier this summer. Now at Wrexham, the former Rangers man was one of a swathe of key figures to leave the club and did so on the process of a mutual termination alongside fellow promotion hero Michael Smith in July. Further figures left in the following weeks.

Amid a whirlwind of speculation that took in heavy interest from the likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough, Bannan stayed on, on reduced terms. At 35 and with a decade at the forefront of life at Wednesday behind him, the Scot found himself in different circumstances to many of those around him and elected to stay on - on what are widely believed to be reduced terms. It’s a departure that would have been unthinkable, particularly in the club’s current climate.

“There's a few that have left, I'm obviously one of them, which was bad enough,” Windass told The Star. “But had he gone it would have been something else. He's become a symbol of the club around the EFL. If you mention Sheffield Wednesday, people think of Barry Bannan. I never really spoke to him about options he did or didn't have but regardless of those options I always thought he'd stay.

“At his stage of his career I don't think there was ever really any point in going somewhere else and he does genuinely love the club. He'll play 'til the wheels fall off as I think he said, so as long as he's still capable he'll always be playing for the club.”

Windass was injured for the Owls’ trip to his new club last month but was party to some of the preparation Phil Parkinson and his backroom team imparted on the Welsh side. There’s no surprise Bannan featured heavily - though he served as the spearhead of a 2-2 comeback draw in which he scored.

“Playing that number of games is an incredible achievement, especially for one team,” Windass continued. “When you've got the technique and ability to still be doing it at 35, it just shows how good he is and how good he has been. I've seen the other side now and in analysis and stuff he's always pointed out as a key player. To be in that realm as someone to look out for is testament to how much he still affects games. He's been doing it for a decade.”

