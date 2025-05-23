A former Sheffield Wednesday manager has left his long-held role with a Premier League club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Gray managed 84 Owls matches in his time in the Hillsborough hot seat from November 2013 to the summer of 2015, when current Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri took the reigns and installed Carlos Carvalhal amid big-money investment that achieved back-to-back play-off involvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 65, Gray had initially joined the club as assistant to Dave Jones and played an important role in their promotion from League One at the expense of city rivals Sheffield United in 2012. In his only full season in charge at S6, Gray secured Wednesday’s highest finish for six years, finishing 13th in a Championship campaign that also saw Wednesday equal their clean sheet record for a season.

As things stand that has proven to be his last managerial role in a career that also took in stints in top jobs at Southampton and Northampton Town. A highly-rated backroom figure, he has also featured as a caretaker boss with Aston Villa, Wolves, Burnley and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray joined Fulham a few months on from his Wednesday departure and has remained since for a spell close to a decade, acting as an assistant to the likes of Slaviša Jokanović, Claudio Ranieri, Scott Parker and more recently Marco Silva. He took on many defensive responsibilities at Craven Cottage and remains a popular figure, both at S6 and among Fulham supporters.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Fulham confirmed Gray’s departure by saying: “Stuart Gray, an integral member of the coaching staff for the better part of a decade, will be stepping down from his role at Fulham. We'd like to wish Stuart all the very best, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the Cottage in the future.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday star makes clear prediction on where Danny Röhl future lies