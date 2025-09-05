A three-figure gathering of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took their protest movement to the door of the Thai Embassy on Thursday.

A peaceful and passionate hour-long demonstration was organised by the London Owls supporter group and took place in South Kensington, directly over the road from the Embassy itself. Messages imploring Chansiri to sell the club were showcased on a digi-van both in English and in Thai, with the van later driving around parts of London to continue the message.

Protest chants were sung throughout the afternoon and the culmination of the demonstration came when London Owls chair Paul Woolfson knocked on the door of the Embassy and handed a staff member a letter explaining why Wednesday supporters have felt protest to be necessary - and their fears for the club going forward. The staff member graciously posed for photographs on receipt of the letter before returning inside.

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

A copy of the letter, released by London Owls, reads as follows;

Dear Excellency,

Our protest outside your embassy today is directed at the actions of only one individual, Dejphon Chansiri. We emphasise strongly we direct no criticism or frustration at the honourable and noble people of the Kingdom of Thailand, nor against its government.

Our protest today aims to highlight the impact of Dejphon Chansiri’s conduct on Sheffield Wednesday Football Club (SWFC) and its wider community. Its purpose is to communicate our sincere request that your influence is used to persuade Dejphon Chansiri to (i) operate SWFC in a manner that is correct & respectful to its employees and the community and (ii) engage appropriately and professionally with the sales process with a view to selling SWFC.

We note with gratitude and profuse thanks the recent letter you sent in reply to the Rt. Hon Clive Betts indicating that you had already spoken to Dejphon Chansiri about his conduct at SWFC.

Today is auspicious for our football club, being the day 158 years ago when SWFC was formed in the Adelphi Hotel, Sheffield. We write to make you aware of the gross mismanagement of SWFC that now threatens the survival of one of the world’s oldest professional football clubs.

SWFC has been repeatedly sanctioned by the English Football League, most recently because Dejphon Chansiri has failed to pay non-playing staff, many of them loyal supporters who have worked many years for the club & mostly earn low salaries, but also over the years because he has failed to pay players wages on time. There has also been repeated late payment to the UK tax authority (HMRC) & other clubs for transfer fees owing. SWFC’s football stadium, Hillsborough, is in a state of disrepair imperilling the safety of supporters.

Mr. Chansiri has not responded to these matters when they were raised by the six Sheffield MPs, and it is it is very worrying that our elected MPs are ignored when raising issues of great concern to their constituents.

Mr. Chansiri’s conduct threatens not just a historic football club. Many supporters were first taken to games as children and now take their own children, a pattern repeated over generations of Sheffield families. Most supporters treasure friendships built up over years of attending games & numerous local businesses are at risk through the loss of matchday income.

We thank you for your time and attention for which we are extremely grateful.

Yours respectfully,

The London Owls & Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust

