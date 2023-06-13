Sheffield Wednesday are looking set to snap up young defender, Sam Reed, after his successful trial period with the club earlier this year.

The 20-year-old, who can play left centre back or left back, spent some time training with the Owls and playing for their U21s not long back, and Darren Moore explained in March that Neil Thompson had been impressed by what he’d seen.

Now, with the 2022/23 season at an end, The Star understands that Wednesday are keen to bring him on board – primarily for the U21s at first – from Brighouse Town after a very successful season that saw him named in the Northern Premier League East Division Team of the Season for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there’s no actual official word on the signing, so things are still subject to change, indications are that he will be part of things at Middlewood Road when they return for preseason in a few weeks’ time after his stint a few months ago.

The teenager quit his job that he worked at alongside his time with Brighouse as he looked to dedicate all of his time into making his professional dream a reality, and it looks like he may well get his shot in blue and white as ‘Thommo’ prepares his side for 2023/24.

He made 39 appearances in the league this season despite his young age, the second most of any player in the side, and attracted interest from a whole host of other professional clubs alongside the Owls during a strong campaign.