Darren Moore praises ‘first class’ Sheffield Wednesday star as Owls changes are justified

The Owls rode their luck at times against the Millers, however stood firm and grabbed a couple of goals courtesy of Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory to secure three points and fire them to the top of the League One table.

Moore made five changes to his starting XI from the side that beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 earlier in the week, with Kamberi, Massimo Luongo, Jaden Brown, Callum Paterson and Chey Dunkley all coming in as Lee Gregory, Dennis Adeniran, George Byers and Marvin Johnson started on the bench – Sam Hutchinson was left out as a precaution following a knock in the last game.

But despite the changes, Wednesday proved that they do have strength in depth, fighting off waves of Millers attacks and digging deep to get the result.

Moore, who singled out Luongo for praise, said after the game, “I felt it was right to make some changes today. It was always going to be a physical battle, which derbies always are. But we got a blue and white shirt on everything today and the players were up for the challenge, they gave it everything.

“I don’t like to single out anyone, but I do think Massimo was first class today. We didn’t really want him going away over the summer to play international football because we wanted him ready here. But he’s had a good pre-season, he’s waited for his chance and it came today. He was equal to the physical battle in there but then they all were.

“Chey has come in and was solid, we won our individual battles and when you do that you have the best chance to win the game.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore made five changes today. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

Wednesday have now achieved five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since back in 1992, and are sitting pretty at the top of the table after other results went their way on Saturday.