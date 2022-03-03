The on-loan Everton defender, who arrived in the summer optimistic of a full season of first team action under Darren Moore, has had much of his progress hampered by injury and has spent many months of the season in recovery back at his parent club.

Moore himself admitted that Gibson could have found himself returned to the Premier League club as questions marks were raised about his ability to step back into the rough and tumble of a League One season after such a long lay-off.

But three appearances into his comeback, the 21-year-old former England youth international appears to be growing in strength.

With Sam Hutchinson back in action and Dominic Iorfa having made his long-awaited return as he replaced Gibson late on in the midweek romping of Burton Albion, numbers are beginning to swell at the back for Wednesday.

With the likes of Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean having wandered through the entrance at S6 it could have been seen that Gibson’s return was not needed.

But he provides a natural option on the left of a back three Moore has spoken about a number of times. His patience has been a virtue.

“I thought he was good,” Moore said on Gibson’s first start since an October run-out against Bolton Wanderers. “When a centre-back is out one of the first things that goes is his timing but I thought his heading was good, he was solid and I thought he grew into the game.

“I just felt he ran out of steam on about 80-odd minutes, but he can feel that as minutes in the tank.

“I’m really pleased to have him back because he gives us that natural balance. He’ll only get stronger now, what a time to have him back in this run of game to have him on that left side and to have that balance with him and Marvin.