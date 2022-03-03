Popular Sheffield Wednesday man bags hotly-contested award for very first time
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers is the recipient of the club’s player of the month award for the first time after winning a hotly-contested February vote.
The former Swansea City man, who signed for the club in the summer and battled injury problems in the early stages of his Owls career, scored three times in a busy February schedule, missing only 17 minutes of action.
In-form trio Byers, Massimo Luongo and Barry Bannan have dovetailed nicely in the middle of midfield as Wednesday won out in five of their six matches.
The award means there have been six winners of the Wednesday player of the month award in seven months this season.
“The 25-year-old has scooped the February award with 55% of the vote from fans via our official website,” a club statement read.
“Thousands of supporters had their say and while Byers has taken the honours, there are special mentions for Jordan Storey, Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo who all attracted a healthy percentage of the vote.”
Byers missed out on the midweek hammering of Burton Albion with a knock manager Darren Moore hopes won’t keep him out for too long.
The Owls manager hinted he may well be able to play in Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City.
“From Saturday he picked up a little slight strain,” Moore said. “It was possible for him to play tonight, but I didn’t want to risk him.
“I expect him back in training in the next 24 to 48 hours and hopefully he’ll be okay.”