Darren Moore talks of Sheffield Wednesday ‘inquest’ and says some players missed their opportunity

Darren Moore was left upset by Sheffield Wednesday's performance against Hartlepool United.

The Owls boss made eight changes for the game against the Monkey Hangers as they looked to progress in the Papa John’s Trophy, however was left frustrated by the level of performance as they were deservedly beaten 3-0 and dumped out of the competition.

Several players who have not had too much game time this season were given the chance to try and force their way into Moore’s plans for upcoming games, and he admits that their inability to do so was one of the most disappointing aspects of the evening.

Speaking to the club after the embarrassing defeat, Moore said, “There’ll be a real inquest into that performance tonight, because it just wasn’t good enough. By any stretch. In and out of possession it was just no good.

“One or two had an opportunity to shine tonight, and didn’t grasp it… It just leaves them now to try and work their way back into whenever I pick another team. I think that was the most disappointing thing tonight…

“It’s up to me the manager to dig deep and find out where that came from, because we’ve been working well and building performances. Tonight we took a step back, and got what we deserved.”