Sheffield Wednesday faced Hartlepool United on Wednesday night. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

The Owls were expected to make a number of changes as Darren Moore shuffled the pack once again this evening, and he did just that as only three players from the Wycombe Wanderers game retained their place.

Wednesday had some good history against Hartlepool – most famously in the 2005 Play-Off final – and hadn’t lost to them since a 3-0 defeat away from home that same year. That changed at Hillsborough as they were beaten by the same scoreline – this time at home.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest from Hillsborough right here on our blog, with Steve Jones and Joe Crann covering the game for all of those that aren’t able to attend.

