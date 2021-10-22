LIVE: Jack Hunt and Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday preview Lincoln City
Jack Hunt and Darren Moore will speak to the press on Friday afternoon ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Lincoln City tomorrow.
The Owls will be desperate to pick up three points on their return to Hillsborough and make it four unbeaten in League One after frustrating draws in their last two outings on the road.
Michael Appleton’s Imps have so far struggled to replicate the form which saw them reach the play-off final last season and currently lie 15th in the table.
They were beaten 1-0 by AFC Wimbledon, who forced a late draw against Wednesday last weekend, on Tuesday evening.
Scroll down to hear what the Owls boss and long-serving defender Hunt have to say.
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 14:44
- Sheffield Wednesday host last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln City at Hillsborough on Saturday
- Jack Hunt is first up for interviews at 1.15pm followed by Moore at 2pm.
- The Owls could move back into the play-off hunt with a win tomorrow.
On George Byers
‘George is fine, he’s training. We think tomorrow may be too much for him
‘We are getting all these players return to training. What we want to do is keep them now.
‘It’s a huge boost. George is a great player, that’s why we brought him here, Wednesday supporters haven’t seen the best of him’.
On Lincoln
‘Third year in the making so there’s a settled DNA with them, a consistency.’
Says play-off final run underlines Lincoln’s quality.
‘Tomorrow we’re going to have to be at our level best. It’s going to be a footballing match.’
On January targets
‘We will be having those talks pretty soon. The work has started already.
‘You have always got to be ahead of it in terms of planning.’
Is a hiding on the horizon?
‘I do slowly but surely see certain movements with the team. We have had a lot of stop, start with injuries.
‘I’m trying to really focus on making sure that progression is coming. The better they get it means results are coming.
‘We have seen a slow and steady progression of the team. We really want to get that momentum.’
Are Wednesday cursed with injuries?
‘It’s something we are looking into. We want our players on the pitch.
‘Some are unforeseen. Some are avoidable.
‘There are patterns we look at. We keep a record of our training sessions every single day.’
Injury update
Lewis Gibson is going to be out for ‘some considerable time’. Muscular injury picked up against Bolton.
Hutchinson - ‘We will monitor him and see how he goes for this weekend’. Could be back tomorrow, Moore confirms.
On Michael Appleton friendship
‘He’s been through his health scares as well. I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.
‘We are really good friends. We have worked together. It will be a lifetime friendship.
‘It’ll be a football match tomorrow, a high-tempo game. I’m sure it will be an entertaining game.’
On Lewis Wing
‘We had a chat today and I said to him he’s got to keep going.
‘He feels like he should have scored against Wimbledon and Cambridge.
‘The hardest thing is getting in there (to get on the end of chances). He’s just got to be ready for the next opportunity.
‘He’s a fantastic player, got wonderful ability. He’s just got to maintain and keep that belief’. We are pleased with him.’
‘Young player, been with us from pre-season. We have been working with him, building him up.
‘He’s got wonderful ability. What we are trying to do is bring a discipline side to his game.
‘He’s certainly looked good over the last couple of games.
‘As a young midfield player here we are working with him to get better’.